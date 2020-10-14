Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 2 - Jeremey Fowler Jr.

West Feliciana wide receiver Jeremey Fowler Jr. had himself an efficient outing against Baker during week 2.

Only had two catches, but both went for long touchdowns as the Saints got the win 39-0.

Fowler finished with 138 yards receiving. For more on Fowler, watch his story above.