Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 8 - Oliver Jack
BATON ROUGE- With a district title on the line, Episcopal full back Oliver Jack stepped up to the challenge with a 3 touchdown game in a win over Port Allen last Friday.
He also held his own on defense at middle linebacker.
"It really meant a lot. After the game I went over to my dad and I told him it feels so good to see all this hard work pay off. It was obviously a great game for everybody, but to have that individual performance felt really good," said Jack.
The senior is part of a talented offense that features Week 3 Fans' Choice Winner running back Ryan Armwood and former Fans' Choice nominee and Episcopal quarterback Dylan Mehrotra that hopes to make a deep run in a playoffs this year.
Watch Oliver's full story above.
