Fan's Choice Player of the Week 2: Plaquemine Jaeden Paul

PLAQUEMINE - Defensive backs aren't typically known for their hands but this past Friday night, Plaquemine safety Jaeden Paul had two pick six's in a Green Devils win, making him the Fan's Choice Player of the Week.

Paul says that can be attributed to his film study and learning his oppositions tendencies.

"The offensive line, they let the defensive line go. And that's most of the time a screen. So I seen the opposite wingback went behind the line, and I jumped it and I took it to the house. Once I seen it on film, I just trusted my eyes and I went for it," Paul said.

Plaquemine's new head coach Drey Trosclair says Paul's instincts to do the right thing are a valuable addition to his team.

"I think he's gonna kind of be one of those things that shows the rest of the guys. Hey, look, if you do what we're telling you to do, you watch some film, you kind of get to know your opponent's, you know, tendencies and things like that down, you're gonna have opportunities to have some success," Trosclair said.

"He's definitely a guy that's bought in 110% of what we're trying to do here and the culture shift that we're trying to change. And he just does a great job of embodying everything that we want in our football program."

Paul also had a 40-yard kickoff return showing his playmaking ability, something that makes Coach Trosclair want him to play on both sides of the ball and getting him some touches on offense.