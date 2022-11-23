59°
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
U-High sophomore Keylan Moses is continuing the family bloodlines of blue chip prospects on the gridiron. His brother Dylan was a standout with the Cubs before taking his talents to Alabama. Keylan, who plays both linebacker and running back, has already shown his versatility and wants to prove who the best Moses brother really is.
