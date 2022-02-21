Family Dollar closes 400 locations due to rodent infestation at distribution facility

Hundreds of Family Dollar stores in six southern states are temporarily closed after more than 1,000 rodents were found at a distribution center.

Business Wire reported Monday that 404 stores were impacted.

A consumer complaint had prompted an inspection of the facility in West Memphis, Arkansas back in January, according to the FDA. Inside, inspectors found live rodents and dead rodents in "various states of decay."

After the distribution center was fumigated, more than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered. The discovery prompted a voluntary recall of numerous products from Family Dollar's southern stores.

“No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility,” Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin said Friday.

Products impacted by the voluntary recall include human food, pet food, dietary supplements, cosmetics, medical devices and over-the-counter medications that were purchased in January or February from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri or Tennessee.