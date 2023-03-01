76°
Families across Louisiana and the nation will see a big decrease in food stamps starting in March

Wednesday, March 01 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - Since the pandemic started, families have been receiving extra food SNAP benefits on top of the ones they already received prior to COVID. This month, that surplus of food stamps is coming to an end.

Some households could see a decrease anywhere from at least $95 dollars to more than $200. 

This decrease in food income comes at a time of inflation when the average price of food has risen significantly since last year. All of these factors are putting pressure on local food banks. 

“People are already having to deal with inflation," said CEO and president of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Mike Manning. "For some people, if they get raises, what this is going to do and the changes with the SNAP is going to push them over the income limit so they're not going to qualify for SNAP anymore.

"So you’re looking at the confluence of so many things coming at one time, to really create additional problems. Which is really going to create additional demand for us."

To find out more information about how you can receive help from the food bank, you can visit its website here.

