ExxonMobil pumping $2M into LSU initiatives

BATON ROUGE - ExxonMobil and the ExxonMobil Foundation are providing a seven-figure boost to several LSU initiatives, including key aspects of the university's "Scholarship First Agenda."

The $2 million investment will be distributed across areas including carbon capture research, scholarships and mentorship programs for students and student career preparation efforts.

"One of the most impactful elements of our Scholarship First Agenda is a heightened focus on working with industry leaders like ExxonMobil to create solutions that will elevate lives," LSU President William F. Tate IV said in the joint announcement on Tuesday.

The school will recognize ExxonMobil as a Strategic Partner for the LSU Institute of Energy Innovation. The Institute will focus on advanced recycling, battery and solar research and other related areas.