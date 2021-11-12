50°
Latest Weather Blog
Explosion at Afghanistan mosque during Friday prayers
NANGARHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan - An explosion went off during Friday prayers at a mosque in eastern Afghanistan, according to CNN.
The blast occurred in the Spin Ghar district of Nangarhar province, shortly after 4 a.m. (CST), and officials said the blast wounded at least 15 people, including the mullah of the mosque.
Trending News
This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New technology aims to reduce drunk driving incidents
-
Elmer Chocolate Factory not cutting production despite rising inflation, labor shortage
-
State initiating buyout program for houses destroyed by 2016 flood
-
Christmas spirit returns to Denham Springs' 'Antique Village' for first time since...
-
Woodlawn kicker proving big motivations matter, big size does not