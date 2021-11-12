50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Explosion at Afghanistan mosque during Friday prayers

1 hour 12 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, November 12 2021 Nov 12, 2021 November 12, 2021 4:34 AM November 12, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

NANGARHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan - An explosion went off during Friday prayers at a mosque in eastern Afghanistan, according to CNN.

The blast occurred in the Spin Ghar district of Nangarhar province, shortly after 4 a.m. (CST), and officials said the blast wounded at least 15 people, including the mullah of the mosque.

Trending News

This article will be updated as additional information becomes available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days