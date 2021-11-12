Explosion at Afghanistan mosque during Friday prayers

NANGARHAR PROVINCE, Afghanistan - An explosion went off during Friday prayers at a mosque in eastern Afghanistan, according to CNN.

The blast occurred in the Spin Ghar district of Nangarhar province, shortly after 4 a.m. (CST), and officials said the blast wounded at least 15 people, including the mullah of the mosque.

This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.