Essential Credit Union and Priority Postal Credit Union announce merger

BATON ROUGE - Essential Credit Union is pleased to announce a merger with Priority Postal Credit Union which will aim to leverage their strengths in a new market.

The merger was approved by both the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions and the Texas Credit Union Department.

“Essential is excited to welcome the members of Priority Postal Credit Union,” said Richard Williams, President and CEO. “In accordance with our mission, we welcome the opportunity to expand into the state of Texas and the Houston metropolitan market and serve more members. We are confident we can make an impact on the community by providing innovative solutions and financial services.”

Essential is dedicated to providing innovative banking technology while giving back to the communities they serve. This merger will allow Essential to grow within the Texas market while continuing to offer a personalized member experience with the latest banking trends and technology.