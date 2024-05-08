Electric vehicle battery company Element 25 to set up refinery in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Electric vehicle battery company Element 25 reached an agreement to build a high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate refinery in Ascension Parish.

The 35-acre site is in Burnside. It is a key development in the company's agreement with General Motors, one of their partners.

GM has committed $85M in senior secured debt funding to the Burnside project.