84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Electric vehicle battery company Element 25 to set up refinery in Ascension Parish

2 hours 16 seconds ago Wednesday, May 08 2024 May 8, 2024 May 08, 2024 5:18 PM May 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Electric vehicle battery company Element 25 reached an agreement to build a high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate refinery in Ascension Parish.

The 35-acre site is in Burnside. It is a key development in the company's agreement with General Motors, one of their partners.

Trending News

GM has committed $85M in senior secured debt funding to the Burnside project.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days