Eight charged in drug take-down near LSU, more arrests made across Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - More than a dozen people were arrested in a drug crackdown in recent weeks which included a raid at a house just outside LSU, police announced Monday.

The raid happened off East State Street Friday afternoon, just behind the Raising Cane's restaurant on Highland Road. Cameras were rolling as Baton Rouge police officers armed with rifles and equipped with body armor entered the home and paraded people out the front entrance in handcuffs.

Police confirmed Monday those eight people arrested are facing drug charges, saying a warrant was obtained after illegal substances were sold right in front of officers.

The names of those arrested are as follows:

Kristina Cadretpe, 37

Charles Farmer, 59

Rebecca Riley, 42

Antonio Thomas, 40

Jacqueline Green, 38

Belton Wooten, 41

Joshua Cummings, 28

Levar Parker, 41

Police added that seven more people had been arrested throughout the city over the past two weeks in similar take-downs. Officers said the operations, which were also executed on Louise Street, Eddie Robinson Drive, North Baxter Street and N 13th Street, resulted in the seizure of meth, marijuana, syringes and pipes.

The other arrests can be seen below.

Romero Hunt, 49

Matthew Sylve, 39

Troy Thomas, 50

Tyron Kelly, 52

Robert Cole, 26

Carl Alexander, 27

Tai Duc Hoang