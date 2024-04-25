84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO searching for woman who allegedly broke into, stole from a car at Highland Road Park

1 hour 51 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, April 25 2024 Apr 25, 2024 April 25, 2024 2:03 PM April 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman connected to a vehicle burglary at the Highland Road BREC Park.

On April 18, the suspect reportedly broke into a car parked at the Highland Road park through a damaged front door and stole the car's owner's purse, wallet, medication and cash. Deputies said the suspect attempted to use a debit card stolen from the car on two separate occasions at a local store.

Trending News

The woman is also reportedly a suspect in another case from February in which she attempted to use a stolen debit card.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days