71°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO investigating deadly overnight crash
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash early Thursday morning.
The parish's traffic incident list showed the crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 20000 block of Tucker Road.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement to find out more about the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council introduces Stormwater Utility Fee; scheduling six public hearings before vote
-
Rats destroyed belongs in storage unit, owner says he's not responsible
-
VIDEO: Man arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur...
-
Restaurant owner in favor of Stormwater Utility Fee after business flooded multiple...
-
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Zae Teasett
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...