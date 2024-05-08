88°
EBR Schools to hold third and final superintendent search community meeting
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board is holding its third and final meeting with the public to determine what the public wants from the next superintendent.
The meeting is at Glen Oaks Magnet High School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night.
This will be the last meeting before the committee meets Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Anyone who cannot go can join the Zoom link here for the meeting.
