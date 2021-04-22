EBR School Board to vote on consolidating 2 middle schools

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge School Board is making some big changes. Along with deciding a new 2021-2022 calendar, two middle schools will likely be consolidated into one.

The EBR superintendent is looking to move 300 students at Brookstown Middle School to Capitol Middle School. The two schools are just two miles apart, and the consolidation would put the Capitol campus at 85 to 90-percent capacity.

Not all parents are excited.

“I really don’t like it because I just enrolled my great granddaughter from Capitol to Brookstown,” Gloria Davis said.

Davis likes the smaller classroom sizes at Brookstown Middle.

“There are less people, and it’s a magnet school. There was too much activity going on at Capitol,” Davis said. “So we’ll see what other alternatives we have, because I really don’t like that idea.”

The location adjustment would allow EBR Readiness Alternative School to move into Brookstown, giving it a permanent location. The high school students are currently in an elementary school that desperately needs renovation.

The school board will vote on this item at Thursday night's meeting.