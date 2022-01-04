40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR Mayor to hold Tuesday afternoon news conference regarding COVID, Omicron

1 hour 55 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, January 04 2022 Jan 4, 2022 January 04, 2022 8:16 AM January 04, 2022 in Top Story
Source: Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are over 31,000 new COVID-19 cases throughout the state as of Tuesday morning.

Local officials are working to keep the public updated on health and safety developments that are being implemented in response to the severe uptick in virus cases.  

In this regard, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is scheduled to conduct a news conference alongside medical professionals from across the Parish to discuss COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

The conference will take place Tuesday at 1 p.m. 

At that time, click here to watch WBRZ's coverage of the news conference online. 

Trending News

The meeting will also air live on WBRZ Plus and on WBRZ's Facebook page

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days