71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR government closing at 2 p.m. ahead of Good Friday observance; other parishes announce closures

2 hours 45 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, March 28 2024 Mar 28, 2024 March 28, 2024 11:21 AM March 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish offices will close Thursday afternoon and remain closed for Good Friday observances.

Trash pickup and the parish landfill will continue normal operations, the city-parish government said.

Public agencies in outlying parishes also plan to keep most offices closed Friday and reopen them Monday, after Easter. 

Trending News

City-parish offices will close at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days