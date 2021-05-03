EBR double murder suspect shot dead, baby hospitalized after chase in Mississippi

BAKER - A man who drove off with his 4-month-old child after allegedly shooting two people Monday morning was spotted in Mississippi hours later.

WXXV reports that Eric Derell Smith, 30, was shot dead in Harrison County, ending a lengthy police chase on I-10 east late Monday afternoon. The child was taken to a Biloxi-area hospital in stable condition.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it first responded to the area of 2000 Richmond Street in Baker around 11:30 a.m. after a 911 hang-up call. Sources told WBRZ that two people were found shot to death there.

The sheriff's office said Smith entered the home and shot his ex-girlfriend and her nephew. They were identified as Christin Parker, 32, and Brandon Parker, 26.

The sheriff's office said Smith also took his 4-month-old from the scene and fled the area in a Blue Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows.

Around 3 p.m., State Police confirmed Smith's car was spotted in Mississippi. Highway camera video recorded along I-10 in Mississippi showed a mass of police SUV's tailing what appeared to be the suspect's vehicle.

No other details surrounding the shooting or chase were immediately available.