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Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrates Black History Month on Friday with expanded exhibit
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrated Black History Month on Friday with its Art After Hours event with Mike Weary.
Art After Hours: Movement and Memory expands on the museum's newest exhibition, The Rise of the House of Weary, featuring artist Mike Weary.
The program included a panel discussion with women artists, an interpretive dance performance by students from the College of Humanities and Interdisciplinary Studies and a pop-up fashion display by Southern University FAB Lab students.
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