I-10 West reopens after four-vehicle crash closed roadways

1 hour 44 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, February 28 2026 Feb 28, 2026 February 28, 2026 2:40 PM February 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — I-10 West has reopened after a four-vehicle crash closed all westbound lanes Saturday morning.

The crash involving 18-wheelers occurred around 10 a.m. on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge just before the Butte La Rose exit. 

Louisiana State Police originally responded to the crash.

