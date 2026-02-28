Louisiana leaders react to U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran

BATON ROUGE — Several Louisiana leaders are reacting to the United States' overnight attack on Iran.

President Donald Trump claims the attack is due to Iran continuing to develop its nuclear program and developing missiles that can reach the U.S.

As people around the country woke up to news of the attack on Saturday, several state leaders shared their thoughts on social media.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson shared a post that read, "Today, Iran is facing the severe consequences of its evil actions. President Trump and the Administration have made every effort to pursue peaceful and diplomatic solutions in response to the Iranian regime’s sustained nuclear ambitions and development, terrorism, and the murder of Americans—and even their own people."

Republican Congresswoman Julia Letlow shared her thoughts, writing," Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and actively plots to kill Americans. President Trump’s decisive strikes send a message that America will not tolerate Iran’s threats to our national security."

Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise made his opinion on the matter clear on social media in a post that read, "For years, the Iranian Regime has chanted 'Death to America,' targeted our troops, weaponized their terrorist proxies, and killed tens of thousands of innocent people, including Americans. Today, President Trump made it clear: their reign of terror is over.

While several members of government supported the strike, others questioned what it might mean for the military and the American people.

Democratic Congressman Troy Carter wrote on social media that while "Iran's regime is dangerous and destabilizing ... military action by the United States must always come with a clear plan, transparency, and constitutional oversight."

Carter would like for the United States to prevent a wide war as the "American people deserve to understand the objectives, the risks, and the path forward."