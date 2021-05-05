73°
Coroner: Baby died from gunshot wound after police chase in Mississippi

3 hours 31 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, May 05 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - A coroner's report says a 4-month-old died from a gunshot wound after his father was killed by police, though officials won't say how the baby was shot. 

The child, identified by family as La'Mello Parker, died in a hospital Tuesday morning. He was wounded Monday after his father, Eric Smith, killed two people in Baker and led police on a chase from East Baton Rouge to Harrison County in Mississippi. 

Smith was shot to death by police after law enforcement spiked his tires and forced his car into a median along I-10. In a video posted on social media, officers could be heard firing a barrage of bullets at Smith's car. 

The autopsy report released Wednesday did not say where on his body the child was shot. It's still unclear who fired the bullet. 

