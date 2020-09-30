East Baton Rouge gets state approval to reopen bars

BATON ROUGE - Bars will be able to open back up in East Baton Rouge as early as Wednesday.

The parish announced it received approval from the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control to open up bars under phase 3 restrictions. East Baton Rouge is the latest parish to meet the state requirements, which mandated a coronavirus positivity rate below five percent for two consecutive weeks before bars could reopen.

The positivity rate for East Baton Rouge Parish was 4.10 percent from the period of Sept. 10-16, and then went down to 3.1 percent the following week.

You can read the full statement from the mayor-president's office below.

“This afternoon, the Commissioner of ATC approved my request to opt-in East Baton Rouge Parish and we will begin working with businesses in our area to open as quickly as possible. My administration has followed all of the recommendations from ATC to ease restrictions, which business can now implement immediately. This is a result of the hard work our citizens have put in over the last few months to slow the spread of COVID-19. As Mayor-President, it is my responsibility to see that it is done in as safe a manner as possible.

I welcome the council's support of my decision to apply to get our businesses reopened, should they choose to take steps to do so this evening. This is not an open invitation for the public to ignore the guidelines we have laid out. If we want to keep moving forward to return to some sense of normalcy, I implore everyone to visit these establishments with a commitment to wear masks and properly social distance.”

The news brings relief to many bar-owners who have had to shutter services since the outbreak of novel coronavirus in Baton Rouge.

The Metro Council is expected to discuss the latest development at 4 p.m., which can be viewed here: https://www.brla.gov/1085/Live-Stream-Archived-Meetings.