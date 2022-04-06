85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Driver left behind vehicle, gaping hole after plowing into business on Coursey Boulevard

Wednesday, April 06 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man ran his vehicle into an office building late Friday night and then left it for law enforcement to find.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers arrived around 11:40 p.m. at the scene on Coursey Boulevard near Southwind Drive. There they found a massive hole in the building with an SUV inside.

Posts on social media suggested the vehicle jumped a median before crashing into the business. 

Police said the driver fled by the time officers arrived. A witnesses who saw the wreck told police the driver appeared to be intoxicated when he left the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine what happened and who was driving the vehicle. 

