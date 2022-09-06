83°
Driver died after crashing into sign along Acadian Thruway

Tuesday, September 06 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A man died after losing control of his car and crashing into a sign along a busy highway over the weekend. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday outside the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts on S Acadian Thruway. 

Police believe the driver, 40-year-old Laroy Blackmore, veered off the highway and crashed through a chain link fence before striking a large electric sign outside the building. 

Blackmore was rushed to a hospital after the crash but later died from his injuries. 

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation. 

