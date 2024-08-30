Latest Weather Blog
Driver arrested in Baton Rouge crash that left victim paralyzed
BATON ROUGE- A 21-year-old is facing several charges after a crash he caused earlier this year left a man permanently paralyzed from the neck down.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, William Whited was arrested for a crash on Somerset Street in Jan. 2017. Police say Whited sped through an intersection and t-boned another driver in a Nissan sports car, forcing him into a tree.
Police say the driver of the Nissan suffered serious injuries and has been left paralyzed from the neck down as a result of the crash.
Evidence from the scene suggested Whited had been traveling more than 40 miles over the speed limit in a residential area at the time and hadn't hit the brakes until the last second.
Whited was arrested and charged with speeding, reckless operation, and negligent injuring.
