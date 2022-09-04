79°
Driver, 20, killed after veering off road, crashing into tree in Lafourche Parish, State Police says

3 hours 56 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, September 04 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

RACELAND - A 20-year-old was killed after driving off the road and crashing his truck into a tree in Lafourche Parish overnight.

State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on LA 1 near St. Joseph Street in Raceland. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Bailey Barrios.

Troopers said Barrios was driving a pickup truck and trailer southbound on the highway. When driving around a curve in the road, Barrios crossed the center line, ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Barrios was wearing a seatbelt, but he died at the scene of the crash, according to police.

A toxicology sample was taken from Barrios for analysis in an ongoing investigation.

