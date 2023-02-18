Double shooting reported in neighborhood off Perkins Road

58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a reported shooting in a neighborhood just off Perkins Road early Friday morning that left two people injured. 

The shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Friday morning on Chanadia Drive, a residential area between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Staring Lane.  

Sources say two people were shot and they were brought to a hospital in stable condition.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information about what led to the shooting. 

