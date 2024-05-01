75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office looking for runaway juvenile

1 hour 29 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, May 01 2024 May 1, 2024 May 01, 2024 10:04 PM May 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Deputies are searching for Elijah Morris, a 12-year-old boy who ran away from home Wednesday. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Elijah was last seen wearing a red Brusly Middle School uniform shirt with khaki pants. 

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (225) 490-8599. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days