DOTD schedules lane closures on interstate near 10/12 split next week

Friday, September 08 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - There will be alternating lane closures near the spot where I-10 and I-12 meet late next week as crews restripe the highway. 

The closures will affect the westbound side of the interstate between the I-12 exit at Essen Lane and the I-10 exit at College Drive. It starts Thursday, Sept. 14, with alternating closures lasting from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

The closures will start again Friday, Sept. 15, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. 

The westbound exit at College Drive is also expected to stay closed during the roadwork. 

