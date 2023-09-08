91°
DOTD schedules lane closures on interstate near 10/12 split next week
BATON ROUGE - There will be alternating lane closures near the spot where I-10 and I-12 meet late next week as crews restripe the highway.
The closures will affect the westbound side of the interstate between the I-12 exit at Essen Lane and the I-10 exit at College Drive. It starts Thursday, Sept. 14, with alternating closures lasting from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
The closures will start again Friday, Sept. 15, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The westbound exit at College Drive is also expected to stay closed during the roadwork.
