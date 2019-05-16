Despite rumors, family says college basketball star Zion Williamson excited for New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - As speculation swirls over whether top basketball prospect Zion Williamson will back out of the NBA Draft, his family says he plans to power ahead with his likely landing spot being New Orleans.

Fans and talking heads across the country have spent days arguing whether Williamson would withdraw from the draft after the Pelicans landed the top pick in the NBA Draft lottery. Some reports had claimed that Williamson was hoping for the pick to go to New York.

"He can go back to Duke. I would not suggest that." Sports talk show host Colin Cowherd said. "If I'm Zion Williamson I do not go to New Orleans."

However, Williamson's step-father defused much of that tension in an interview with ESPN Radio's 'Off The Bench.' Lee Anderson said the young basketball star was raised to "accept the things he can't change."

"That is nothing we have even considered," Anderson said. "We're excited about the prospect of coming down there."

“There has been a lot of speculation but that is not something we have even considered.”



The NBA Draft is slated to begin June 20. You can listen to the full segment from 'Off The Bench' by clicking here.