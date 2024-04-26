Lt. governor offers own money as reward for arrest of person who vandalized New Orleans church

NEW ORLEANS - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is offering his own money as a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a person caught on camera vandalizing a church in New Orleans early Friday morning.

The person was seen on camera between 2 and 2:15 a.m. spray painting The Presbytère in Jackson Square.

“We have worked hard over the last few years to restore The Presbytère," Nungesser said. "It’s a shame that some coward felt the need to deface this historic building in the middle of the night.

"Someone knows who this person is. We will do everything we can to make sure this person is not only caught, but justice is served. I am offering $5,000 of my own money to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and conviction of this person who committed this crime.”

The graffiti has since been removed from the building.