Deputies looking for suspect after shooting at Nicholson Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A suspect is on the run after someone was shot during a "domestic situation" at an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive, deputies said.
The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Nicholson and Gardere Lane. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
