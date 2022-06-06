Deputies looking for man who robbed Port Allen hotel clerk at gunpoint

PORT ALLEN- A man robbed a LaQuinta Hotel while holding the front desk clerk at gunpoint late Tuesday night.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect pulled into a nearby hotel moments before robbing the LaQuinta Hotel, making off with approximately $260 in cash. Deputies said the suspect left in a red or maroon SUV, in what seems to be a 2005 to 2010 Jeep Commander, after committing the armed robbery.

Investigators are looking for the suspect, who is believed to have a tattoo on the top of his left hand in between his thumb and forefinger.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity should contact (225) 259-1064.