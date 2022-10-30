65°
Deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl from Hammond

2 days 3 hours 31 minutes ago Friday, October 28 2022 Oct 28, 2022 October 28, 2022 7:10 PM October 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

UPDATE: Keonie Jackson has been located, officials say.

-----

HAMMOND - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Tangipahoa Parish.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 15-year-old Keoni Jackson who was reported missing from her family.

Deputies described Jackson as a 5' tall Black female weighing around 100 pounds. She has black and orange hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a white blouse and burgundy skirt.

Jackson could possibly be in the area of Martin Luther King Street in Hammond, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keoni Jackson is urged to contact deputies at (985) 345-6150.

