65°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl from Hammond
UPDATE: Keonie Jackson has been located, officials say.
-----
HAMMOND - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Tangipahoa Parish.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 15-year-old Keoni Jackson who was reported missing from her family.
Deputies described Jackson as a 5' tall Black female weighing around 100 pounds. She has black and orange hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a white blouse and burgundy skirt.
Jackson could possibly be in the area of Martin Luther King Street in Hammond, according to the sheriff's office.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keoni Jackson is urged to contact deputies at (985) 345-6150.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent