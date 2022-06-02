Deputies capture porch pirate dressed as food delivery driver

BATON ROUGE - A man dressed up as a food delivery driver was caught on camera snatching a package in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood.

The video shows the man, who's since been identified as Darrius Brooks, pulling into the driveway where Tia Turner and her fiancé live and taking the package from the front porch.

"Somebody had the audacity to really pull into our yard and felt comfortable to pull into our driveway and come to our yard and take something that was ours," Turner said.

Turner is going to get married soon, and the package was part of her wedding dress. She is frustrated that someone took something that was going to be a part of her big day.

"I know once they opened it and realized 'oh this isn't something I can use' they are just going to toss it. And for me, that was an important memento for an important moment in my life," Turner said.

She does not think it's the first time the thief has done this. According to court records, her suspicion is confirmed.

In 2008, Brooks was arrested on 43 charges, many of them being burglary and theft. In 2009, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery.

Captain Justin Payer, commander for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sherriff's Larceny Division, says the ring video from Turner's door was a key piece of evidence that led to identifying and arresting Brooks.

"We were able to use the video to get the suspect identified pretty quickly and take him into custody today," Payer said.

WBRZ told Turner on Wednesday that the culprit had been identified.

"It just seems like they really care and the fact that they were able to do this 24 hours later, it just shows that they really care about the community," Turner said.

Turner is still trying to replace the item that was stolen.

The sheriff's office said Brooks was issued a misdemeanor summons and is not in jail at this time.