Dense fog causes 12 vehicle pile-up in Sorrento; no fatalities

SORRENTO - A dense fog caused a 12 vehicle pile-up along Airline Highway on Saturday night. Although 22 people were involved in the crash, there were no fatalities.

According to the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department, there were only a few minor injuries.

State Police, Acadian Ambulance and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office helped to clear the wreck and care for people involved.