DENSE FOG ADVISORY Wednesday morning, cold front timed to arrive Friday

A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from 1 - 10am Wednesday across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Visibility could drop to one quarter of a mile or less causing hazardous driving. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Especially near New Orleans, wildfire smoke mixing with fog can create extremely dangerous driving conditions. Plan extra time for your morning commute through this area and be prepared for sudden changes in both visibility and traffic conditions.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With low temperatures near 60 degrees, expect a few clouds to linger and some areas could also see fog develop toward daybreak. Visibilities down to one-quarter mile are possible. Where fog can mix with smoke, visibilities may be limited to 100 feet or less. We’re specifically watching areas of Orleans and St. Tammany Parishes where smoke from the Bayou Sauvage wildfire could be blown in via light southerly winds. Once the sun is up on Wednesday, fog and clouds will tend to mix out as temperatures climb through the 70s, ultimately peaking near 84 degrees.

Up Next: Fog potential will remain at least on Thursday morning and possibly into Friday. Aside from that, Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s. On Friday, a weak cold front will crawl into the region from the northwest. The front will bring our best chance at showers in quite some time. The front may also stall close to the coast, leaving cloud cover, stray showers and therefore impacting temperatures this weekend. As of now, confidence in the behavior of the front is lower, but will become clearer through the week. Stay tuned if you have outdoor plans Friday through Sunday.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, the tropical are quiet. No development is expected during the next 7 days.

