Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs High School cancels classes for Thursday, says too many teachers will be absent
DENAHM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish Schools announced that the Denham Springs High School will be closed Thursday because too many teachers will be absent.
Superintendent Joe Murphy said they tried to hire substitutes for the day, but too many teachers had called out.
“The volume of absences that has been declared is greater than we can appropriately manage at this time. This large shortage of employees means campus leadership would not be able to provide a normal learning day for our students, and lacking this many personnel could create a safety concern for students and employees,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “Due to these circumstances, we felt the safest action at this time is to cancel classes on that campus tomorrow.”
Denham Springs Principal Wes Howard said they will continue school on Friday.
Trending News
The school shut-down comes after Livingston Parish residents failed to pass a one percent sales tax to raise teachers salaries. Tuesday, the school system announced it had cancelled a job fair due to "low attendance."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
From walk-on to consistent performer; Sierra Ballard has energized the 2023 LSU...
-
Hundreds of Vietnam War veterans honored Wednesday for 50th anniversary of troops'...
-
Remains of BRPD helicopter crash victims escorted back to Baton Rouge
-
Drone video shows BRPD helicopter crashed just feet from treeline
-
Remains of BRPD helicopter crash victims arrive at police headquarters
Sports Video
-
From walk-on to consistent performer; Sierra Ballard has energized the 2023 LSU...
-
LSU fans send off the women's basketball team to the Final Four
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16