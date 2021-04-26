Deadly weekend of gun violence results in two deaths, three injuries

BATON ROUGE - A deadly weekend in the capital city continued on Sunday night when the body of a second person, killed by apparent gunshot wounds, was found in north Baton Rouge, police say.

The body of the deceased individual, whose name has not been released by authorities, was discovered in the 2700 block of Fairfields Avenue, according to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say they've launched an investigation into the shooting death.

On the same day, another person was killed in a shooting on Prescott Drive, and two other incidents involving gun violence were reported.

The first was a shooting that left one person injured after shots were fired in the 5100 block of Adams Avenue.

The second shooting, occurring around 10 p.m. at the Sleep Inn Hotel on Plaza Americana Drive, left two people injured.

Police say they've launched an investigation into each incident.

For months now, authorities have pointed to rising crime rates in the capital region, and urged locals to be proactive in contacting authorities with information about crimes that have been committed or crimes that they suspect may be committed in the near future.

Officials say more effective communication between members of the public and officers of the law may help to reduce the number of violent crimes carried out in the area.

To report suspected criminal activity to Baton Rouge Police, call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.