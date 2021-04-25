64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead in Beechwood Drive and Prescott Road shooting

1 hour 15 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, April 25 2021 Apr 25, 2021 April 25, 2021 9:23 PM April 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person died in a Sunday night shooting.

Police are currently investigating the shooting at Prescott Road and Beechwood Drive. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Trending News

The situation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days