Two injured in shooting at Baton Rouge hotel

56 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, April 26 2021 Apr 26, 2021 April 26, 2021 7:54 AM April 26, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot during a Sunday night incident at a Baton Rouge hotel situated just off Airline Highway, near the I-12 interstate.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before 10 p.m., at the Sleep Inn hotel on Plaza Americana Drive.

Police say two people were injured when shots were fired.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and are expected to survive their injuries.

Police have not released information related to a suspect or motive, they say the incident remains under investigation at this time. 

