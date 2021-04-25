64°
BRPD investigating Adams Avenue shooting that left victim with 'gash to midsection'

By: Rachel Mipro

BATON ROUGE - A Sunday night shooting injured one victim, causing a 'gash to the midsection.'

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Adams Avenue.

Police are still investigating the situation.

