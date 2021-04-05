Deadly Easter Sunday shooting in Alabama park kills one adult, injures four children

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - An Alabama park that was full of Easter weekend celebrants became the scene of a deadly crime when a series of gunshots were fired on the evening of Sunday, April 4.

According to CNN, the shooting resulted in the death of a 32-year-old woman named Areyelle Yarbrough in addition to leaving five people wounded. Police say four of the injured victims were juveniles.

The deadly incident unfolded in Birmingham's Patton Park around 7 p.m., when two men began to argue and their exchange of harsh words escalated into violence.

"At the time the shooting occurred, hundreds of people were gathered at the park celebrating the Easter Holiday when gunfire erupted," Birmingham police said in a written statement.

When officers arrived, they discovered Yarbrough on the ground just outside the passenger door of her vehicle; CNN reports that the 32-year-old resident of Bessemer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four children who were shot ranged in age from 5 to 17, in addition to an adult who was also injured in the gunfire, officials say.

Police also confirmed that all five surviving victims were listed in stable condition.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an altercation amongst two groups of males which escalated to an exchange of gunfire in the crowded park. Evidence collected indicates over 30 rounds were fired," police said.

At this point in time, no arrests have been made and authorities indicate that multiple shooters may have been involved.

But they still need more information about the shooting and they're turning to the public for assistance, requesting that anyone with knowledge of the event provide police with these details via Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

"If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward," Birmingham police said."This park was full of people, full of families and we know people saw things," Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin said.No matter "how big, how small you might think it is, it's valuable to us."

According to data collected by the Birmingham Police Department in December, the city's homicide rate has seen a significant uptick in the past year, and one study indicated that 61% of Alabama residents asked named gun violence as their top safety concern.