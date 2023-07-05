DEA, FTC warn about 'edibles' packaged as popular snacks

BATON ROUGE - Several federal agencies want the public to know that at least six companies are marketing products containing THC as lookalikes to popular snack foods.

The Drug Enforcement Agency office in Baton Rouge on Wednesday shared a warning on social media, with a link to the Federal Trade Commission notice about the concern.

The FTC said it has sent "cease and desist" letters to companies that are selling edible products containing Delta-8 THC and are packaging them in a deceptive manner.

The packaging is "almost identical to many snacks and candy children eat, including Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, and Nerds candy," the FTC said.

“Marketing edible THC products that can be easily mistaken by children for regular foods is reckless and illegal,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Companies must ensure that their products are marketed safely and responsibly, especially when it comes to protecting the well-being of children.”

The agency is demanding that the companies stop marketing edible Delta-8 THC products that imitate conventional foods using advertising or packaging that is likely to appeal to young children.

The companies were given 15 days to inform the government of the actions they will take to address the matter.