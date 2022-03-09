Latest Weather Blog
Cost of groceries likely to rise with skyrocketing gas prices
BATON ROUGE - With the price of fuel continuously increasing, grocery stores are now passing that cost to customers.
“You're starting to see it in the fresh food departments, meat department, produce department. Every day there's slight increases already,” explained Julian Annis, the general manager of Hi Nabor Supermarket.
Prices have already increased because of inflation, but now customers are going to see it even more with gas price increases.
"You're noticing the quarters and the 50 cents here and 10 cents here,” Annis explained.
Those cents will add up to larger bills, hitting larger families first.
"My friend has five children. Their grocery bill is always large, but she does say it's increasing," shopper Theresa Davis said.
Davis found herself in Hi Nabor after other stores cut some brands she likes.
“I recently switched to Hi Nabor for my shopping because food prices have really increased,” she said.
She's noticed the increase and now has other questions.
“It seems like once the prices go up on things, they never really seem to come back down. I mean gas can, but you wonder if everything's said and done if it'll filter back down to other products. I have my doubts about that,” she said.
Hi Nabor is a local grocery store, but they say it doesn't matter if you shop local or at a big chain. Everyone's having to increase prices.
“Well Walmart, Albertson's, Hi Nabor, we all have to pass the cost on. We try to keep that margin as low as we can,” Annis explained.
Ultimately he believes the customers are going to decide which stores make it through.
“Basically, our customer service, we're known for it. That's the only way you can keep your customers these days. It's the only difference you can have,” Annis said.
