New details in weekend UTV crash that killed 3-year-old girl in Port Allen

2 hours 34 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, June 05 2023 Jun 5, 2023 June 05, 2023 11:24 AM June 05, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A UTV accident left a toddler dead in Port Allen late Friday night.

Sources say four minors were riding the vehicle along U.S. 190 when the vehicle overturned. The West Baton Rouge coroner identified the victim on Monday as 3-year-old Loyalty McCray.

The extent of the other juveniles' injuries is unknown.

Parish officials tell WBRZ that law enforcement is still looking into whether the child's parents, who are from Texas, will face criminal charges. 

