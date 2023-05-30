Coroner identifies 23-year-old killed in shooting off South Sherwood Forest

87°
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials said the coroner's office was called to a shooting off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Tuesday. 

The shooting happened on Wentling Avenue, near the former Laser Tag Baton Rouge, shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. The coroner's office later confirmed that Tyron Warren, 23, was shot and killed. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

