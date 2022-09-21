Convicted killer out on bond, behind the wheel during deadly police chase Monday

BATON ROUGE- A career criminal who was convicted in a 2012 murder led police on a deadly chase Monday, just days after he was released on bond for an unrelated shooting.

That crash left a passenger dead in the car. Sources say Derian Bailey was driving and remains hospitalized following the crash. Baton Rouge Police have not confirmed his identity but did say a ski mask and weapons were found inside the vehicle.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit uncovered Bailey was 14 years old when he was arrested in the 2012 murder of Derrick Marioneaux off of Wyandotte Street. At the time, family told WBRZ that Marioneaux's wife and daughter narrowly escaped the gunfire, when Bailey and two others showed up to rob them.

Court records show Bailey pleaded guilty in 2019 to a manslaughter charge. He was given 10 years in prison but only served seven before he was released. Between his arrest for the murder in 2012 and now, he was also accused in an attempted murder from 2018. He was arrested for that shooting this month and was given a $300,000 bond by Judge Fred Crifasi. Days later, Bailey posted bond and was involved in a chase where he fled police. It ended with the death of a passenger in his car.

WBRZ reached out to Crifasi's office for a comment on this story.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit previously set out to examine how the system can stop repeat offenders from continuing to cause havoc on our streets. We showed you a trio of troublemakers out free on three different bonds and still causing problems.

At the time, District Attorney Hillar Moore and Police Chief Murphy Paul said it's a problem.

"We've dealt with him before, the same individuals," Paul said. "That is what I hear from my officers. We arrest them and have to deal with them again, shooting incidents, murders. What's right about that?"

"You have someone who was out on multiple bonds, given a chance and a second chance...and again now he's on a third set of allegations," Moore said in the previous report.

A news conference with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul is scheduled Thursday at 12:30 p.m. to discuss recent crime.