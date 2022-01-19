Congressman Troy Carter tests positive for COVID

BATON ROUGE - Congressman Troy Carter tested positive for the coronavirus, the lawmaker's staff announced Wednesday.

Carter's office released a statement that morning saying the congressman was OK and only experiencing "cold-like" symptoms. Carter was fully vaccinated for the virus.

Read the full announcement below.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing cold-like symptoms.

I am so thankful to be fully vaccinated and have received my booster shot, measures which are highly protective against more severe symptoms and illness.

I will isolate while recovering and will continue to follow the guidance of the House Attending Physician. Throughout my isolation I will continue to work remotely on behalf of my constituents of southeast Louisiana.

My sincere thanks to all of the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly throughout this public health crisis to protect all of us.

If you have not yet been vaccinated or boosted, please take this as a sign and get your shot today. Along with wearing masks, vaccinations are the best way to protect ourselves, our health systems, and our communities.”